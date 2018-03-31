3,248 Shares in Home Depot Inc (HD) Acquired by GFS Private Wealth LLC

GFS Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,227,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,559,421,000 after buying an additional 3,254,382 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,247,000 after buying an additional 3,162,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,268,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,520,000 after buying an additional 1,862,134 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,727,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,364,000 after buying an additional 1,485,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8,118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,174,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,976,000 after buying an additional 1,159,940 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.04.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $178.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208,139.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $3,308,071.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “3,248 Shares in Home Depot Inc (HD) Acquired by GFS Private Wealth LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/3248-shares-in-home-depot-inc-hd-acquired-by-gfs-private-wealth-llc.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.