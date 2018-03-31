$348.26 Million in Sales Expected for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) to post $348.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.50 million. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners reported sales of $367.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners will report full year sales of $348.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.58 million. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE:BWP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 1,377,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,540.50, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,218,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,765,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,476,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,470 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

