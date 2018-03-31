Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Toro Co (TTC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 363,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Toro by 145.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toro by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Toro news, VP Timothy P. Dordell sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,039,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $488,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 87,000 shares of company stock worth $11,910 and sold 69,200 shares worth $4,505,084. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TTC opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,694.26, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $548.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.92 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 44.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Toro Co (TTC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/3679-shares-in-toro-co-ttc-acquired-by-lake-street-advisors-group-llc-updated.html.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.