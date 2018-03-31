Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of FreightCar America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 25.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 42,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 74,251 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of FreightCar America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. FreightCar America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.44. FreightCar America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. equities analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

