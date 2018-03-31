3M Co (MMM) Holdings Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $37,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in 3M by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,776,000 after buying an additional 801,639 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 521,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,309,000 after purchasing an additional 332,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,591,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,599,000 after purchasing an additional 318,088 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $219.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $130,724.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $188.62 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

