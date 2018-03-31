3M Co (MMM) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 16,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $219.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130,724.16, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $188.62 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In related news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $56,178.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total value of $419,846.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vetr raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

