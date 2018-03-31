3M (NYSE:MMM) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMM. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of 3M from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.06 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.40.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. 3M has a twelve month low of $188.62 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $130,724.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 16,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

