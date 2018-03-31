3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has $256.47 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of 3M from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. 3M has a twelve month low of $188.62 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $130,724.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,700,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 636,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,371,000 after purchasing an additional 82,632 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

