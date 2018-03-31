4imprint Group (FOUR) Increases Dividend to GBX 71.95 Per Share

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.95 ($0.99) per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $13.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

4imprint Group stock remained flat at $GBX 1,575 ($21.76) on Friday. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,538 ($21.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,080 ($28.74).

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOUR shares. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($28.46) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.42) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered 4imprint Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc markets promotional products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers various promotional products, including apparel; bags; drinkware; writing; technology; stationery; outdoor and leisure; tradeshows and signage; auto, and home and tools; and wellness and safety.

