Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $253,000 in China Mobile (CHL) Stock

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 19.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in China Mobile by 27.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 108,754 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in China Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in China Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,577,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in China Mobile by 61.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187,350.69, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a $1.0082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group raised shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and voice value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

