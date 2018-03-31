Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,300 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 252.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,246 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,177.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 66,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $7.21 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.52%. equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,194,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,282.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

