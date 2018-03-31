Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 79,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 850,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin sold 66,871 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $3,173,697.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 338,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,308.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,562 shares of company stock worth $9,923,853. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

NASDAQ:INFO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.24. 2,345,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,969. The company has a market cap of $19,271.54, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

