$654.02 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $654.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $664.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.40 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $609.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $654.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.65 to $75.19 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

AKAM stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,356. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12,068.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $564,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,270,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,105,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after acquiring an additional 474,271 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 583,988 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 460,980 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,754,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

