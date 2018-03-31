6,732 Shares in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,016,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,189,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,090,000 after acquiring an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Capital Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $36,700,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 356,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,255 over the last quarter.

NYSE:OAK opened at $39.60 on Friday. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,188.09, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/6732-shares-in-oaktree-capital-group-llc-oak-purchased-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.