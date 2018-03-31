8Bit Hits 24 Hour Volume of $210.00 (8BIT)

8Bit (CURRENCY:8BIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, 8Bit has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. 8Bit has a market cap of $275,123.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of 8Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8Bit coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002711 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00592287 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006132 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003562 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00091178 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

About 8Bit

8Bit (CRYPTO:8BIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2015. 8Bit’s total supply is 1,467,841 coins. 8Bit’s official Twitter account is @8bit_8bit_8bit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8Bit is www.8-bit.ga.

Buying and Selling 8Bit

8Bit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy 8Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8Bit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8Bit using one of the exchanges listed above.

