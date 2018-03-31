Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $672,000 in Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,012,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,799.22, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $79.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $550.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.61 million. Itron had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp purchased 21,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,282.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,652. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. It also provides the Internet of things. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe.

