Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.06 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Crown acquired 7,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 17,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $1,913,795.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.29 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

NYSE:JPM opened at $109.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377,412.53, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

