AAC Technologies (AACAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

AACAY stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $22,533.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/aac-technologies-aacay-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides micro-component solutions for communication and information technology consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, MEMS components, and Other Products segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC Technologies (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.