AAR Corp. (AIR) CEO David P. Storch Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO David P. Storch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,372,741.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AIR stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,531.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

