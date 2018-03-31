AAR Corp. (AIR) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.06% of AAR worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AAR by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AAR by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AAR by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David P. Storch sold 50,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,372,741.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 5,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,512.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,329. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AAR to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 261,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,531.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.26. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.89 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

