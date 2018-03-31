Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 373,428 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $48,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,112.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 40,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,044.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,943,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,252,923.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104,640.33, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

