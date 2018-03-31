Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,308,944,000 after buying an additional 3,241,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,313,334,000 after buying an additional 14,918,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,865,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,305,942,000 after buying an additional 809,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $569,830,000 after buying an additional 2,606,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,607,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $564,222,000 after buying an additional 830,610 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $836,588.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,573,234.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,726,656.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104,640.33, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/abbott-laboratories-abt-shares-bought-by-first-trust-advisors-lp-updated.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.