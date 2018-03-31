Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,313,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3,373.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,874,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $382,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,201,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,289,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,308,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,112.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,726,656.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104,640.33, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

