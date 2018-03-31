AbbVie (ABBV) Given a $125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Jefferies Group set a $125.00 target price on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr upgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.42 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.68.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.65. 7,399,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,315. The stock has a market cap of $150,301.66, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 50.71%.

In other AbbVie news, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $8,311,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 8,280 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $976,046.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,900.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

