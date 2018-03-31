AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Lowered to $80.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Swann cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.65. 7,399,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,315. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $150,301.66, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $8,311,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 8,280 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $976,046.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,900.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

