AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $2,946,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,532,908.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150,301.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 50.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-sold-by-granite-investment-partners-llc.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.