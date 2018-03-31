Ability (ABIL) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.00

Headlines about Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ability earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 42.6609863155177 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 129,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,298. Ability has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Ability had a negative return on equity of 252.84% and a negative net margin of 364.52%.

About Ability

Ability Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Ability Computer & Software Industries Ltd. and Ability Security Systems Ltd., which provide interception, geolocation and cyber intelligence tools for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies and homeland security agencies around the world.

