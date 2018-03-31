ValuEngine Downgrades Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 3,837,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,092. Acadia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2,802.05, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 3.53.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Acadia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.71% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. equities analysts predict that Acadia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Soland acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,958,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,710,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,060,000 after acquiring an additional 321,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,523,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,861,000 after acquiring an additional 312,671 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,131,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,076,000 after acquiring an additional 309,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

