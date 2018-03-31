Accenture’s (NYSE:ACN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accenture from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $6.09 on Thursday, hitting $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,417. The company has a market capitalization of $97,515.17, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture has a one year low of $114.82 and a one year high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that Accenture will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $500,073.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $997,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,512 shares of company stock worth $18,664,946. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chemical Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 33,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 46,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 129,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,843,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

