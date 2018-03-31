Access National (ANCX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

ANCX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Access National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Access National and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Access National currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ ANCX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Access National has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Access National had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Access National will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Access National by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 55,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Access National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Access National by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Access National by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Access National by 104.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 122,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Access National Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of financial services and products, and specializes in providing customized financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals and associated individuals.

