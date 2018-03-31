Actuant Co. (ATU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

ATU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ATU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 776,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,350.17, a PE ratio of -15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. Actuant has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.57 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. analysts expect that Actuant will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ted Wozniak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,290.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Actuant by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,138,000 after buying an additional 356,721 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Actuant by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,651,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,081,000 after purchasing an additional 113,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Actuant by 8.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 183,715 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Actuant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,047,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,793,000 after purchasing an additional 99,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Actuant by 944.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,979,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,764 shares during the period.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

