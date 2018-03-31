Acxiom (ACXM) Stock Price Down 19%

Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) shares traded down 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $22.71. 17,430,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,886% from the average session volume of 877,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acxiom from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,786.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $234.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.36 million. Acxiom had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Acxiom Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acxiom by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,203,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,958,000 after purchasing an additional 870,045 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Acxiom by 28.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,863,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after purchasing an additional 632,649 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Acxiom during the fourth quarter worth about $15,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Acxiom by 5,266.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 526,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acxiom during the fourth quarter worth about $13,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

