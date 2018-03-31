Adam L. Gray Sells 1,600 Shares of New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI) Stock

New Flyer Industries Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.53, for a total value of C$93,648.00.

TSE:NFI opened at C$58.56 on Friday. New Flyer Industries Inc has a 52-week low of C$47.32 and a 52-week high of C$61.25.

New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.67. The firm had revenue of C$831.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$814.00 million.

NFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on New Flyer Industries from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on New Flyer Industries from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on New Flyer Industries from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered New Flyer Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Flyer Industries from C$57.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Flyer Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.40.

New Flyer Industries Company Profile

New Flyer Industries Inc manufactures and sells transit buses and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Coach Manufacturing Operations, and Aftermarket Operations. The company also distributes parts with fabrication, manufacturing, distribution, and service centers.

