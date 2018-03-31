Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADAP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ADAP stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 684,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,582. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,052.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 1,268,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $2,422,850.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan acquired 104,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,767.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,385,254 shares of company stock worth $17,966,655. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 322.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 45,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. The Company has developed a platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer TCR, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

