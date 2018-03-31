Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Addus HomeCare earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.4318285265282 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. BidaskClub raised Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.84, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.13. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.20%. equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $38,189.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $31,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,109 shares of company stock valued at $258,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

