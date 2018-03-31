Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Stock Price

News coverage about Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adesto Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6936526260419 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOTS. Northland Securities began coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

IOTS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,189. Adesto Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Wang sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets.

