AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. AdEx has a total market cap of $46.86 million and $6.10 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00009081 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00721378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014217 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00160024 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030473 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Binance, EtherDelta and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

