ADO Properties (ADJ) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a €51.00 ($62.96) price objective by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADJ. Barclays set a €39.10 ($48.27) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($56.79) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($65.43) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.63 ($60.03).

ETR:ADJ opened at €45.72 ($56.44) on Thursday. ADO Properties has a one year low of €32.39 ($39.99) and a one year high of €46.20 ($57.04).

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

