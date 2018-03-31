Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 284,051 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,194,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 631,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 154,756 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,076,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,320 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9,739.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 26th. UBS downgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Vetr downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.62 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $11.52 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 46,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $575,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 67,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $912,917.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,221,120 shares of company stock worth $14,659,153. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-holdings-lifted-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.