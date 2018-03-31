Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 7,364.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $32.35 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.02, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

