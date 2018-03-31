Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,508,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,490 shares in the company, valued at $11,616,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $574,050.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,978.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ETV stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

