Advisor Group Inc. Has $470,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 21,073 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $1,809,749.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,180.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 778 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $70,066.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,924,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,318 shares of company stock worth $4,338,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $83.24 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,379.88, a PE ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Synopsys had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

