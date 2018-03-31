Advisor Group Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,842,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.26.

NYSE:MT opened at $31.81 on Friday. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32,443.53, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $280.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (MT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/advisor-group-inc-has-513000-holdings-in-arcelormittal-sa-mt.html.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.