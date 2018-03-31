Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (VGM)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (NYSE:VGM) by 326.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl by 29.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 48,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl during the third quarter worth $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 149,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl alerts:

NYSE VGM opened at $12.22 on Friday. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/advisor-group-inc-increases-holdings-in-invesco-van-kmpn-trst-fr-invst-grd-mncpl-vgm-updated.html.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl Company Profile

Invesco Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals (the Trust), formerly Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.