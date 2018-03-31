Advisor Group Inc. Sells 752 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3,974.2% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Toyota Motor by 36.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $191,533.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Toyota Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.74.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

