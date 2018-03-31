Insider Selling: Evolution Petroleum Co., Inc. (EPM) Major Shareholder Sells 37,017 Shares of Stock

Evolution Petroleum Co., Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 37,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $300,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Advisors L.L.C. Jvl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 2,926 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $23,612.82.

On Friday, March 16th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 50,070 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $405,066.30.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 18,440 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $151,208.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 58,569 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $474,994.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 16,800 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $133,728.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 5,960 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $41,124.00.

On Friday, December 7th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 13,793 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $93,654.47.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 11,934 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $95,472.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 25,383 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $203,064.00.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 21.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 53.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 114.7% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 34,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eurobank EFG upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

