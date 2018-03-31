Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 2,854 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 23,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 782,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 76,745 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,659,047.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207,079.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $162.74 and a 12 month high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

