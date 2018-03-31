Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) & World Fuel Services (INT) Financial Survey

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE: ANW) and World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and World Fuel Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegean Marine Petroleum Network 0 1 2 0 2.67 World Fuel Services 1 1 1 0 2.00

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 137.04%. World Fuel Services has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.79%. Given Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is more favorable than World Fuel Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of World Fuel Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of World Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and World Fuel Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegean Marine Petroleum Network $5.67 billion 0.02 -$29.30 million ($0.53) -4.25 World Fuel Services $33.70 billion 0.05 -$170.20 million $1.86 13.20

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than World Fuel Services. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Fuel Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Fuel Services has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. World Fuel Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network pays out -7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. World Fuel Services pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. World Fuel Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and World Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegean Marine Petroleum Network -0.52% -1.72% -0.62% World Fuel Services -0.51% 6.45% 2.26%

Summary

World Fuel Services beats Aegean Marine Petroleum Network on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. is an international marine fuel logistics company. The Company markets and physically supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea and on rivers. As a physical supplier, the Company procures marine fuel from refineries, oil producers and other sources, and resells and delivers these fuels from its bunkering vessels to a range of end users. The Company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 50 bunkering vessels. The Company operates over 10 land-based storage facilities. The Company operates a vessel as a floating storage facility with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 19,900 deadweight tonnage (dwt). The Company provides fueling services to various types of ocean-going and various types of coastal vessels, such as oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, liquefied natural gas (LNG)/liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, car carriers and ferries.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits. This segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo and cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, and to the United States (U.S.) and foreign governments, as well as intergovernmental organizations. The company's Land segment distributes fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors and retail petroleum operators, as well as for industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas, and other energy products; and card payment solutions, government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, payment solutions for tolls, and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, claims management, and card payment and related processing services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

