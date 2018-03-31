Aeon Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.09 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00020657 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and HitBTC. Aeon has a total market cap of $23.09 million and approximately $83,845.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.02544560 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006486 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000520 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,662,786 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AEON is a privacy driven cryptocurrency that allows anonymous payments. AeonCoin uses a CPU/GPU friendly algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.