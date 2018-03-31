AerCap (AER) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about AerCap (NYSE:AER) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AerCap earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7110778511467 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,129. AerCap has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $8,014.57, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.29. AerCap had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

